Seattle Genetics and Astellas launch early-stage study of enfortumab vedotin in urothelial cancer

Seattle Genetics (SGEN -1.1% ) and development partner Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) announce that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1b clinical trial, EV-103, assessing the safety and tolerability of enfortumab vedotin, in combination with Merck's (MRK +0.5% ) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) or Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), for the first- or second-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

EV-103 is a single-arm open-label study that will enroll up to 85 urothelial cancer patients who are ineligible for first-line cisplatin-based chemo or have progressed following platinum-based chemo. Secondary endpoints include efficacy measures.

Enfortumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate consisting of a monoclonal antibody that binds to a cellular adhesion molecule called Nectin-4 attached to a cytotoxic agent called MMAE. Nectin-4 is highly expressed in urothelial cancers, especially bladder cancer.

