Stocks drift lower as financials weak again

Stocks trade slightly lower in the early going, with the Dow easing off the all-time high notched in yesterday's session; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.2%.
European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC -0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1%.
In earnings news, Snap -11% after reporting weaker than expected quarterly revenues and below-consensus daily active user growth, but shares trimmed their losses on news that Tencent sharply increased its stake in the company.
Take-Two Interactive +12% after reporting better than expected revenues and above-consensus revenue guidance for the holiday season.
The financial sector (-0.6%) is the weakest group so far, extending its week-to-date loss to 2%, while consumer staples (+0.5%) leads the early sector standings.
U.S. Treasury prices are mostly flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.31%.
U.S. crude oil -0.5% at $56.89/bbl but still not far off their highest level since mid-2015.