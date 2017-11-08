Stocks drift lower as financials weak again

Stocks trade slightly lower in the early going, with the Dow easing off the all-time high notched in yesterday's session; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.2% .

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

In earnings news, Snap -11% after reporting weaker than expected quarterly revenues and below-consensus daily active user growth, but shares trimmed their losses on news that Tencent sharply increased its stake in the company.

Take-Two Interactive +12% after reporting better than expected revenues and above-consensus revenue guidance for the holiday season.

The financial sector ( -0.6% ) is the weakest group so far, extending its week-to-date loss to 2%, while consumer staples ( +0.5% ) leads the early sector standings.

U.S. Treasury prices are mostly flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.31%.