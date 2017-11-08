Deutsche chief hints at more massive job cuts

via the Financial Times

"We employ 97K people," CEO John Cryan tells the paper. "Most big peers have more like half that number."

The bank has already made roughly 4K of the 9K job cuts promised by Cryan two years ago, but those numbers pale in comparison to what he's talking about in this interview.

Technology, he says, is the way forward. "We’re too manual, which can make you error-prone and it makes you inefficient. There’s a lot of machine learning and mechanisation that we can do.”

While Cryan has won applause from investors for settling legacy legal issues, operations are a different story, and he's beginning to come under serious pressure on that front.