EyeGate completes enrollment in mid-stage study of EGP-437; shares ahead 2%

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG +1.8% ) announces the completion of enrollment in a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating EGP-437 for the treatment of pain and inflammation in patients who have undergone cataract surgery. Topline data should be available in Q1.

The event triggers a milestone payment from Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

EGP-437 is a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone, that is delivered to the eye through the EyeGate II Delivery System.

Global exclusive licensee Valeant will commercialize EGP-437, once approved, through its Bausch + Lomb unit.

Previously: Enrollment underway in EyeGate's mid-stage study of EGP-437 in cataract surgery patients (Aug. 1)