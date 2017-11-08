Retail apocalypse just getting started - Bloomberg

via Bloomberg

The struggles of traditional retailers and those who rent them space have been well covered, but this is happening (a net 3.8K store closings so far this year) in a fairly strong economy. What happens at the next downturn?

Taking it a step further, what of the sizable piles of debt on the balance sheets of the retailers and mall/shopping center owners, and who stands to lose as that paper turns bad?

Only $100M of junk-rated retail borrowing are maturing this year, but that will jump to $1.9B in 2018, and from 2019-2025 will average about $5B annually.

Low interest rates have helped, but the Fed is in a tightening cycle, and the Nordstrom going-private effort failed thanks to the 13% interest rate lenders required.

Regional and local lenders are most exposed to retail debt (33% market share), with CMBS garnering 24%, national banks 15%, and insurers 13%.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, XLY, KRE, VFH, XRT, UYG, KBE, VCR, IYF, FNCL, BTO, RTH, IAT, RETL, FDIS, IYG, KBWB, QABA, FXD, FXO, SEF, KBWR, RYF, FINU, DPST, RCD, FINZ, PMR