Retail apocalypse just getting started - Bloomberg

The struggles of traditional retailers and those who rent them space have been well covered, but this is happening (a net 3.8K store closings so far this year) in a fairly strong economy. What happens at the next downturn?
Taking it a step further, what of the sizable piles of debt on the balance sheets of the retailers and mall/shopping center owners, and who stands to lose as that paper turns bad?
Only $100M of junk-rated retail borrowing are maturing this year, but that will jump to $1.9B in 2018, and from 2019-2025 will average about $5B annually.
Low interest rates have helped, but the Fed is in a tightening cycle, and the Nordstrom going-private effort failed thanks to the 13% interest rate lenders required.
Regional and local lenders are most exposed to retail debt (33% market share), with CMBS garnering 24%, national banks 15%, and insurers 13%.
