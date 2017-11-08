Sealed Air +2.5% after hiking full-year revenue view

Sealed Air (SEE +2.5% ) shoots higher in early trading after reporting roughly in-line Q3 results and raising its full-year revenue outlook.

SEE reaffirms FY 2017 EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.80, slightly below $1.82 analyst consensus estimate, while raising its outlook for full-year revenues to ~$4.4B from $4.3B previously, ahead of $4.36B consensus; SEE anticipates adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $830M, in the midpoint of prior guidance of $825M-$835M.

For Q3, SEE says it enjoyed favorable volume trends across all regions, with North America the fastest growing region with a 7% increase in volumes.