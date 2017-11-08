Rapid7 +7.4% after Q3 beats, raised FY guidance, price target increase

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares are up 7.42% after Q3 results beat revenue and EPS. Q4 guidance has revenue from $53.9M to $55.3M (consensus: $54.27M) and EPS from -$0.18 to -$0.16 (consensus: -$0.18).

Raised FY17 guidance: revenue, $197.1M to $198.5M (consensus: $196.83M); EPS, -$0.62 to -$0.60 (consensus: -$0.62).

Key metrics: Deferred revenue, $188.6M (+26% Y/Y); calculated billings, $58.7M (+31%); adjusted EBITDA, -$5.6M; cash from operating activities, $5.7M; operating expenses, $49.2M; cash and equivalents, $49M.

Analyst action: RBC Capital raises its Rapid7 price target by $3 to $25.

Firm says earnings show that Rapid7 has consistently strong execution.

