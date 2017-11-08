Sizzling earnings drive Pilgrim's Pride to new high

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC) are up 9% in morning trading after the company posts strong Q3 results.

Revenue came in at $2.79B vs. $2.31B consensus and adjusted EBITDA was $464M vs. $373M consensus.

EBITDA margin at Pilgrim's Pride soared to 16.6% from 9.5% a year ago.

"Our U.S. operations were robust across all business units and Mexico performed even better than our expectations," noted CEO Bill Lovette.

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride hit a 52-week high of $33.290 just minutes ago.

