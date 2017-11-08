Mid-stage study underway assessing Rexahn's RX-3117 in pancreatic cancer

The first subject has been dosed in a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Rexahn Pharmaceuticals' (RNN -0.5% ) RX-3117, in combination with Celgene's (CELG -0.3% ) ABRAXANE (albumin-bound paclitaxel), in chemotherapy-naive metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, an Orphan Drug indication in the U.S.

The first stage of the proof-of-concept study will determine the optimum dose for the second stage, expected to enroll up to 50 patients, with a primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

RX-3117 is an orally available small molecule nucleoside compound. Once activated by an enzyme called UCK2, it is incorporated into cancer cells where in induces cell death by inhibiting DNA and RNA synthesis. UCK2 is overexpressed in a range of cancer cells.