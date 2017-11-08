Alaska Communications trims guidance; shares -7.7%

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) has slipped 7.7% after its Q3 earnings fell short (one estimate).

Revenue ticked up to $56.7M from $56.5M, while operating revenue fell to $3.5M from $4.1M. Net income was flat at $0.3M.

Net cash from operations declined to $8.6M from $9.5M.

Revenue breakout: Business and wholesale, $34.9M (up 2.5%); Consumer, $9.31M (down 0.7%); Regulatory, $12.5M (down 4.4%).

It's trimming full-year guidance on EBITDA to $56M-$59M vs. an expected $59.8M (and prior guidance for $59M-$61M), and cutting capex forecasts to $32M-$35M. It's reaffirmed revenue expectations for $229M-$235M vs. $233.6M expected, and for free cash flow of $4M-$7M.

Conference call to come at 3 p.m. ET.

Press Release