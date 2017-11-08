Yahoo's Mayer points to Russians in data-breach apology

Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer apologized in Senate testimony for the pair of massive data breaches that came to define the end of her tenure, as the company was being acquired by Verizon (VZ -0.7% ).

”As CEO, these thefts occurred during my tenure, and I want to sincerely apologize to each and every one of our users,” she told the Senate Commerce Committee, which had called on her and on Equifax executives to discuss their recent incidents.

“Unfortunately, while all our measures helped Yahoo successfully defend against the barrage of attacks by both private and state-sponsored hackers, Russian agents intruded on our systems and stole our users’ data," she said.

Yahoo had bumped its estimate of affected accounts from a previous 1B to all of them (3B in total).