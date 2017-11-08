Continental Resources +3.5% on Q3 beat, higher production guidance

Continental Resources (CLR +3.5% ) is higher after Q3 earnings came in comfortably ahead of expectations as revenues rose 38% Y/Y to $727M, also better than expected.

CLR raises its full-year production guidance to 238K-242K boe/day, 10%-12% higher than 2016 output and above its earlier forecast of 230K-240K boe/day, as well as exit rate guidance to 280K-290K boe/day, up 33%-38% over 2016.

CLR notes improvements in the Bakken, where 15 of 57 wells completed in the quarter logged 24-hour initial production rates of more than 2K boe/day.

In the Oklahoma Scoop play, CLR says it set an Oklahoma record for an IP rate reported from a drilling spacing unit, as its Sympson 10-well unit in the Woodford condensate window flowed at a combined peak 24-hour rate of 41,701 boe/day.