Immunovaccine on go with mid-stage study of triplet therapy in DLBCL; shares up 2%

Health Canada has signed off on a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Immunovaccine's (OTCQX:IMMVF +2.4% ) DPX-Survivac, in combination with Merck's (MRK +0.7% ) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and low-dose cyclophosphamide, in patients with measurable or recurrent diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

The primary endpoint of the 25-subject nonrandomized open-label study will be objective response rate.

The company says the combination of DPX-Survivac and pembrolizumab could amplify T cell production and infiltration thereby boosting the immune response to the cancer.

DPX-Survivac consists of peptides based on a protein called survivin, a tumor-associated antigen that restricts apoptosis (programmed cell death) by inhibiting the activation of enzymes called caspases. Survivin is overexpressed in most cancers.