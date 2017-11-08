EchoStar +5.7% on heavy Q3 profit beat

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is up 5.7% today after profits came in well ahead of expectations in its Q3 earnings, boosted by results at Hughes.

Net income arrived at $35.9M; EBITDA was $219.9M, easily beating an expected $179M.

Revenue by segment: Hughes, $380.1M (up 6.8%); EchoStar Satellite Services, $97.1M (down 4.3%); Corporate and other, $4.1M (up 51.6%).

EBITDA by segment: Hughes, $131.8M (up 5%); EchoStar Satellite Services, $78.3M (down 7%); Corporate and other, $9.7M (vs. year-ago loss of $20.5M).

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

