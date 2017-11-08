Reuters: DOJ pushing 'structural' change (asset sales) in T/TWX deal

With AT&T (T -0.4% ) now saying the timing is "uncertain" on closing its $85B deal for Time Warner (TWX -3.1% ), Reuters is reporting that the Justice Dept. is pushing for structural remedies in the transaction rather than behavioral conditions.

That usually means selling assets, vs. simply agreeing to conduct business in a certain way.

And that may be what's complicating the closing, which AT&T had said it could wrap by the end of 2017. AT&T had previously strongly indicated with its approach to the DOJ that it didn't think asset sales were necessary.

Sources also tell Reuters that the government wants to impose conditions on AT&T for 10 years, while the company is pushing for a shorter term.

Approval from the Justice Dept. is the only remaining hurdle to the transaction, which would send far-reaching ripples through the telecom and media sectors.