Red Rock Resorts (RRR +8.1% ) races to a post-IPO high of $26.78 after the casino company delivers with its Q3 earnings report.

Adjusted EBITDA of $118M for the quarter topped the consensus estimate of $114M.

The company also announced the second phase of its plan to redevelop the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The renovation of the property is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 or early in 2019.

