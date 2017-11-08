Reuters: Shell to hand over Iraq's Majnoon oilfield by next June

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has agreed to exit Iraq's Majnoon oilfield and hand over its operation to a state-run company by the end of June 2018, Reuters reports, citing two Iraqi oil officials.

The Iraqi officials reportedly said the deal was reached during a meeting between Shell and officials from state-run Basra Oil on Monday at the Majnoon oilfield, which currently produces ~235K bbl/day of oil.

According to the report, Shell will focus its efforts on the development and growth of Iraq's Basra Gas Co., which is a joint venture between Shell, Mitsubishi and others.