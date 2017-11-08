CBO lowers estimated deficit reduction impact from repeal of ACA

Reuters reports that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has lowered its estimate of the impact of repealing Obamacare on the federal deficit. It now calculates that a repeal would reduce the deficit by $338B over the next 10 years, down from $416B.

A more complete analysis with the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation will be released shortly that will include the estimated impact on health insurance coverage and premiums.

GRX THW IXJ BME XLV VHT XBI CYH LPNT THC HUM HQY UHS AET CI HCA UNH