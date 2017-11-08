Energen gains on Q3 earnings beat, upward full-year production guidance

Energen (EGN +1.3% ) is higher after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and raising its full-year production guidance.

EGN says its Q3 EPS exceeded internal expectations by $6.6M, largely due to better than expected performance of wells completed with Gen 3 fracs, lower than expected lease operating expense and SG&A expense and higher realized oil prices; adjusted EBITDAX totaled $174M in Q3, up 22% Q/Q and exceeding internal expectations.

EGN hikes FY 2017 production guidance by 4% to 73.2K boe/day to reflect Q3's strong performance and a 5% increase in estimated Q4 production, which would represent 34% Y/Y production growth; it now expects Q4 volumes to reach 85.7K boe/day, an 80% increase from the same period a year ago.