GoPro drops after leaked CEO communication regarding recent share sale

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares drop 2.37% after the leak of an internal communication from CEO Nicholas Woodman discussing his recent sales of company shares.

Woodman explains that his 0b5-1 stock sales plan was set up to automatically sell shares when certain conditions were met and the recent sales were simply the first time this happened.

Key quote: “Why Sell? I haven't sold any stock for the past three years. Both common sense and my financial advisors tell me that I need to diversify some of my ownership in GoPro into other things. I've put this off for a very long time but I have to acknowledge it's not very smart of me to have so many eggs in one basket. My 10b5-1 plan is entirely financial and has nothing to do with my excitement for our future.”

Source: Briefing.com