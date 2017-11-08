RBC upgrades Qualcomm, raises price target

RBC Capital upgrades Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) from Sector Perform to Outperform and raises the price target from $55 to $70.

The firm cites Broadcom’s recent unsolicited bid at $70 per share, saying it’s unlikely this would become the final bid so there’s still upside potential with a bid in the high $70s to low $80s range.

RBC says Qualcomm’s solo path forward would include closing the NXP Semiconductors acquisition, resolving the Apple litigation that’s cutting off royalty flow, and reduce operating expenses.

Qualcomm shares are up 2% .

Previously: Broadcom -2.5%, Qualcomm +2.1% in wake of tech's biggest buyout offer (Nov. 7)