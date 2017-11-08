Tullow Oil hikes full-year West Africa production guidance

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) raises full-year production guidance for its flagship West African oilfields following strong production performances from the TEN and Jubilee fields in Ghana.

The London-listed E&P company now expects to produce 85K-89K bbl/day of oil from West Africa, compared with previous guidance of 78K-85K bbl/day; at the time of its H1 earnings report in July, Tullow said West Africa net working interest oil production averaged 81.4K bbl/day of oil.

Tullow says repairs on the turret mooring system for Jubilee’s FPSO vessel, which has reduced production since March 2016, now are expected to occur in Q1 2018 and result in 4-6 weeks of shutdowns.

Tullow also cuts its FY 2017 capex target by 25% to $300M due to lower expenses in east Africa, and lowered its debt during the quarter to $3.6B while increasing free cash flow to $400M.