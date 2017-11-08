TESARO down 14% after Q3 report, takes Clovis along, down 10%

PARP inhibitor leaders TESARO (TSRO -14% ) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS -9.6% ) are both in the red.

Investors appear disappointed with the former's forecast with ZEJULA (niraparib), an expected blockbuster that is projected to generate more than $1B in sales by 2021. Q3 sales were $39.4M, roughly in-line with consensus of ~$37M. In its earnings call, the company said its expects ZEJULA, launched in April, to generate $105M - 115M in sales this year, so Q4's expectation is $39.7M - 49.7M, up 0.8 - 26.1% sequentially.

Clovis' Rubraca (rucaparib) booked a more modest $16.8M in sales for the quarter. Peak sales are estimated at $750M.