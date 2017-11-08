Bitcoin within sight of $8K after hard fork suspended

"Unfortunately, it is clear that we have not built sufficient consensus for a clean block size upgrade at this time," writes Mike Belshe, CEO and co-founder of BitGo, and one of the leaders of the Segwit2x project. "Continuing on the current path could divide the community and be a setback to Bitcoin’s growth. This was never the goal of Segwit2x."

"2x" had previously been expected to take place on Nov. 16.

Bitcoin raced to nearly $7,900 on the news, now currently higher by 8.3% to $7,726.

