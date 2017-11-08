Total to buy Engie's upstream LNG business for $1.5B

Total (TOT -0.2% ) agrees to acquire Engie's (OTCPK:ENGIY +2.4% ) upstream liquefied natural gas assets for $1.5B, pushing itself into second place in the sector globally.

The portfolio includes participating interests in liquefaction plants, notably the Cameron LNG project in the U.S., long-term LNG sales and purchase agreements, an LNG tanker fleet as well as access to regasification capacities in Europe.

TOT says the deal will allow it to hit an overall volume of ~40M metric tons/year of LNG, making it world's second largest oil major behind only Shell, with a worldwide market share of 10%.