Credit Suisse sees Pier 1 Imports heading into unchartered territory

Credit Suisse updates on Pier 1 Imports (PIR -0.5% ) after attending a sell-side breakfast with CEO Alasdair James.

The CS team expects that the retailer's strategies to boost operating margins and relate to younger consumers will take time.

Credit Suisse note: "While PIR's ~25% online penetration is advanced and compelling, this is still uncharted margin territory for retail. In our view the path to improve profitability while balancing sharper pricing, more marketing, a large fixed asset base, and ongoing ecommerce requirements is still unclear."

The firm keeps an Underperform rating and price target of $3.50 as it waits out the Pier 1 transformation.