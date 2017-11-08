Inogen up 17% after Q3 beat

Thinly traded Inogen (INGN +16.6% ) is up on double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 376K shares, after it released Q3 numbers with raised guidance after the close yesterday.

Revenues were up 27% to $69M and earnings jumped 40% to more than $7M.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was up 31% to more than $14M.

Total units sold were up 35% to 36K.

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $244M - 248M from $239M - 243M; net income: $25M - 27M (unch); non-GAAP EBITDA: $49M - 51M from $48M - 50M.

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $295M - 305M; net income: $31M - 35M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $60M - 64M; positive cash flow, no additional equity capital required.