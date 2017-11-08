Wal-Mart flirting with +$90 close

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is up 1.64% to hit a new 52-week high of $90.40 after some analyst love this morning. Shares are now up 31% YTD and are threatening to close over $90 a share for the first time ever.

Not everyone is expecting the rally to extend. Bloomberg reports that put options on Wal-Mart are the most active in the U.S. Put action on the retail giant today is 6X the 20-day average.

Wal-Mart is still more than a week away from releasing Q3 earnings.

