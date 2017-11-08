Kroger bypasses Amazon for cloud investing

Kroger (KR +2.2% ) is investing millions of dollars with Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in order to avoid helping major rival Amazon (AMZN +0.7% ), reports CNBC.

CIO Chris Hjelm says the grocery store operator is using Azure for digital shelf technology and Google Cloud for cloud data initiatives. "We feel like we're not losing anything from a competitive perspective working with those companies," notes Hjelm.

Kroger still has some digital operations running through Amazon AWS for businesses that it acquired.

Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods Market rattled the entire retail sector earlier this year.