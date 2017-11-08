HSN turns up despite across-the-board declines in Q3

HSN (HSNI +1.5% ) has turned higher after missing on Q3 results that saw net sales take a hit from divestments and hurricanes.

Net income dropped 29% on a non-GAAP basis to $19.4M. Net sales fell 5%; excluding divestments and Hurricane Irma (which forced a headquarters closure), the company says, they fell 2%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 21%, to $49.4M.

Both units shipped (14.4M) and average price point ($60.11) declined about 3% each.

Net sales by segment: HSN, $536.2M (down 6%); Cornerstone, $264.4M (down 3%).

Gross profit by segment: HSN, $181.3M (down 5%); Cornerstone, $87.9M (down 3%).

It says its buyout by Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA) is still on track to be closed in Q4; HSNI took on $1.3M in external transaction costs in Q3.

