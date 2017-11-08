FT: DOJ demanding CNN sale to approve AT&T/Time Warner (updated)

With speculation heavy about causes for a slowdown in AT&T's (NYSE:T) $85B buyout of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), the Financial Times reports that U.S. regulators are demanding a sale of news network CNN to approve the deal.

That's a reflection of President Trump's hostility to the deal (and his hatred of CNN, which he frequently refers to as "fake news"), the paper says.

Time Warner is turning still lower on the day, -5.2% . AT&T is still sanguine, up 0.4% .

Strength at Time Warner's Turner unit (which holds CNN) was a bright spot in Time Warner's last earnings report, where subscribers grew and revenues increased more than 6%.

Updated: Several other media reports claim that the Justice Dept. is calling on AT&T to divest all of Turner -- not just CNN -- or DirecTV, in order to seal the deal. Again, Turner drew $2.77B in revenue at last report, more than a third of total Time Warner revenues.

