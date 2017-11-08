Bloomberg: Apple could launch iPad with Face ID next year

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could launch a new iPad model next year with Face ID but not an OLED panel, according to Bloomberg sources.

The iPad with Face ID would likely have a screen around 10.5 inches and would lose the home button in favor of the facial recognition unlocking.

Why no OLED? Supply shortages and long manufacturing times led to iPhone X delays and the higher price since Samsung is currently the only supplier.

Other manufacturers won’t have the ability to produce tablet-sized OLED panels before next year. LG hopes to supply iPhone panels by 2019.

In last week’s earnings report, Apple reported $4.8B in iPad sales, up 14% on the year, with 10.3M units sold, up 11%.

Apple shares are up 0.65% .

