Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B, SHLX) has shut the Auger platform and pipeline and some other Gulf of Mexico operations because of a fire at its Enchilada platform.

Shell says production at the Auger, Enchilada and Salsa platforms in the Gulf and nearby fields has been shut in, as well as a 30-inch gas pipeline.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the fire has been reduced to a small flame from a pipe on the platform, located ~112 nautical miles south of Louisiana.