MGM Resorts CEO discusses Strip shooting impact

MGM Resorts (MGM +5.5% ) CEO James Murren said during today's post-earnings conference call that the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip will weaken Q4 revenue and profitability a bit.

"Looking ahead, obviously the events of Oct 1. has had an impact on the fourth quarter," he stated.

“The entire town did the right thing. We all took a pause in our marketing out of respect for (the incident).”

Murren said bookings returned to normal almost immediately after it restarted marketing efforts, with the exception of Mandalay Bay which is still on a marketing pause.

MGM earnings call transcript

Previously: MGM Resorts slips after earnings (Nov. 8)