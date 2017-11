Q3 AFFO of $1.9M or $0.139 per share vs. $1.88M and $0.141 in Q2. Distribution of $0.132.

Net asset value per share of $14.15 dips from $14.46.

Operating cash flow of $3M up from $1.9M.

Farms owned up to 72 from 65; acres to 62K from 58K; occupancy rate stays at 100%.

Earnings missed, with management noting it's taking longer than hoped to put money to work from Q3's equity capital raise.

