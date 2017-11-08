EU regulator to probe ArcelorMittal's plan to buy Ilva

The European Union's antitrust regulator says it will launch an investigation of ArcelorMittal's (MT -1% ) planned purchase of Italy's Ilva steel plant due to concerns that the deal could stifle competition and drive up prices.

The European Commission says MT would increase its market leadership by adding the steel plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, and fears the move could reduce competition for some flat carbon steel products.

The EC says the concessions MT offered last month failed to address its concerns, without providing details about the proposals; it will decide by March 23 whether to clear or block the deal.