Exact Sciences to expand capacity to 4.5M Cologuard tests/year

Exact Sciences (EXAS +0.3% ) announces plans to expand its testing capabilities to perform up to 4.5M Cologuard tests per year. Renovations are already underway at its current Badger Road site that will beef up its capacity to 2.5M tests per annum from today's 1M. It just broke ground on a second facility, also located in Madison, that will be able to perform up to 2M tests in a year.

The company also announced that it has taken ownership in the office building housing Administration, IT and Customer Care.