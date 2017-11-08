Judge allows Apple, Qualcomm revisions in patent case; Apple buys TV show

A federal judge rules that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) can correct claims included in an amendment to its patent fight with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

The original amendment included nine additional patents that Qualcomm had never accused Apple of infringing. Qualcomm had asked the court to throw out the amendment.

The judge also gave Qualcomm the chance to correct its claim that Apple tried to cover performance differences between Qualcomm’s chips and the Intel chips that were split between the newer iPhone models. Apple wanted that claim thrown out.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

In other Apple news, the company’s $1B push into original content leads to winning two seasons of a television show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Qualcomm shares are up 2.25% .

Apple shares are up 0.72% .

Previously: Apple plans $1B original content investment; Taiwan blackout didn't impact suppliers (Aug. 16)