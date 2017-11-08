Airbus continues to lag Boeing in YTD orders

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) says it sold 24 aircraft and delivered 63 in October, leaving its totals well behind Boeing (NYSE:BA) ahead of next week’s Dubai Airshow but within reach its recently reduced target of 700 deliveries for the year.

Airbus orders for the year so far have reached 343 aircraft, or 288 when adjusted for cancellations, as it struggles to catch Boeing's 621 orders between Jan. 1 and Oct. 24, the latest period for which its data is available, or 538 after cancellations.

Boeing could extend its lead with a significant order announcement from China tomorrow amid Pres. Trump's visit to Beijing, although analysts say some of the orders may be among the 300-plus from undisclosed buyers YTD and that it is not yet clear how much of the expected China deal would be entirely new business.