U.S. Cellular -6.2% after revenues, ARPU show steady declines

After an initial gain, U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) steadily slid today, finishing down 6.2% , following a mixed Q3 report where profits beat expectations but revenues declined and missed slightly.

Net postpaid subs gained 35,000 to land at 4.513M total. In prepaid service, net adds came to 31,000 to land at 515,000 total.

Revenue breakout: Service, $737M (down 6%); Equipment sales, $226M (down 5%).

Postpaid ARPU fell to $43.41 from last year's $47.08 and lat quarter's $44.60. Churn rate was 1.16%; lower than a year-ago 1.34%, but ticking up from last quarter's 1.13%.

Prepaid ARPU dropped to $33.12 from a year-ago $34.39 and last quarter's $33.52. Churn rate was 4.75%, vs. a year-ago 4.84% and last quarter's 4.93%.

It's tightened full-year guidance on revenues (to $3.85B-$3.95B) and raised estimates on EBITDA (to $740M-$840M, from a previous $700M-$800M).

