Airbus eyes further cooperation with Bombardier via Canadian military deal

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) cut cooperate further with Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) beyond the recent venture into CSeries jets, if its fighter jet is permitted to compete in a Canadian military procurement and its partners agree, the head of Airbus Defense and Space tells Reuters.

Canada's government said last year it will launch an open competition by 2019 to replace its aging fleet of fighter jets, and Airbus's Dirk Hoke thinks the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet could be an option for further collaboration with Bombardier.

Boeing and Canada previously had discussed purchasing Super Hornet fighter jets as a stop-gap measure while the country prepares for the open competition, but Hoke says Airbus would not jump into the interim bid for fighters, instead waiting to see the specifics from the Canadian government on the open competition.