Studio, affiliate fees pace revenue growth at Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +1.2% , FOXA +1.2% ) grew revenues 8% with broad gains across all segments in its fiscal Q1 earnings.

Revenues hit $7B, paced by higher affiliate revenues in cable and broadcast, as well as higher revenues from Filmed Entertainment.

Pretax income from continuing operations, meanwhile, rose 5% to $1.3B. OIBDA of $1.79B was flat, and just light of expectations for $1.8B.

Revenue by segment: Cable Network Programming, $4.196B (up 10.1%); Television, $1.065B (up 2.6%); Filmed Entertainment, $1.963B (up 2.9%).

As for its share of equity earnings of affiliates: $110M from its 39% in Sky (vs. a year-ago $97M), and a loss of $62M from its 30% of Hulu (vs. year-ago loss of $39M).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release