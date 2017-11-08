Infinera tacks on post-earnings gains, plans restructuring

Infinera (INFN +7.4% ) is up another 2.4% after hours following beats on top and bottom lines in Q3 earnings after a day where it logged strong gains on a deal with Netflix.

The company also announced a worldwide restructuring where it will cut headcount (and close a remote R&D facility) and "rationalize certain products and programs."

Revenues grew nearly 4%; gross margin (non-GAAP) slipped down to 39.1% from a year-ago 49.2%.

Net loss narrowed, meanwhile, to $17M from a year-ago loss of $22.8M.

Revenue breakout: Products, $159.6M (up 2.2%); Services, $33M (up 12.8%).

Conference call (with Q4 outlook) to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release