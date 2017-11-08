Earnings topper from Chefs' Warehouse

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) eases past estimates with its Q3 report, despite citing some challenges.

"We are experiencing continued headwinds in [Q4] with the tragedy in Las Vegas as well as the devastating fires in Northern California. However, the majority of our customer base remains healthy during this challenging consumer environment," says CEO Chris Pappas.

During Q3, organic sales were $21.3M to account for 7.2 percentage points of growth, while 1.9 percentage points of growth came from the Fells Point Wholesale Meats acquisition.

Management sees full-year revenue of $1.29B to $1.30B and EPS falling in a range of $0.39 to $0.43 vs. $0.41 consensus.

Shares of CHEF are unchanged in AH trading.

