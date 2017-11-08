BlackRock Capital earnings shy of distribution in Q3; book value dips

Q3 adjusted net investment income of $12.1M or $0.17 per share vs. $13.9M and $0.19 in Q2. Distribution is $0.18.

Net asset value of $7.96 slips from $8.33 three months earlier.

Management notes two convertible notes outstanding boosted interest expense during quarter. They expect this to normalize once the they're repaid (they're due in Feb.). There was also a 2% net markdown in the portfolio mostly thanks to legacy investments.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

Previously: BlackRock Capital Investment misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Nov. 8)