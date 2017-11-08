CenturyLink -11.8% on Q3 miss, lower full-year guidance

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is off 11.8% in postmarket trading after missing on Q3 earnings and lowering guidance on lower revenues (and higher capex) than anticipated.

Operating income fell to $487M from $593M as higher-margin legacy revenues fell more sharply than strategic revenues. Overall, revenues dropped 8%.

Net income fell to $92M from $152M; EBITDA fell to $1.4B from $1.6B, falling short of an expected $1.44B.

Revenue breakout: Strategic, $1.89B (down 7%); Legacy, $1.71B (down 10%); Data integration, $134M (down 18%).

Revenue by segment: Enterprise, $2.17B (down 11.2%); Consumer, $1.39B (down 5.8%).

While it's seeing its stand-alone results for the full year below the forecast it made in February, it reiterates stand-alone outlook for Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT) of EBITDA of $2.94B-$3B and free cash flow of $1.1B-$1.16B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

