Canada's government to stay out of Trans Mountain regulatory hearings

Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says the government continues to support Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain expansion project, even as it declines to participate in an upcoming hearing on the pipeline.

“The responsible thing for the government of Canada to do is let the process work its way out,” Carr says, according to the Financial Post.

Carr's comments come as KMI has warned in recent weeks that regulatory issues could delay Trans Mountain's completion date by as much as nine months, and that the project could even be cancelled if delays persist.

