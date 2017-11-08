Irma dents full-year revenue outlook for Invitation Homes

Q3 core FFO up 20.3% Y/Y to $75.4M. Core FFO per share of $0.24.

Total NOI up 8.3% to $150M; same-store NOI up 8.1%, with 4.7% revenue growth and 0.3% decrease in expenses.

Same-store core NOI margin of 62.7% up from 60.4%.

Same-store blended net effective rental rate growth of 4.3% on leases signed in Q3.

Same-store average occupancy of 95.4% down 10 basis points.

270 homes purchased in Q3 for $77.3M (incl. estimated renovation costs), and 128 homes sold for $25.4M. Portfolio count of 47.9K homes at quarter's end.

Full-year core FFO per share is narrowed by two cents on both ends to $0.98-$1.02. The midpoint of same-store revenue growth is now seen at 4.8%, down 20 basis points from previous (thank Hurricane Irma). Midpoint of SSNOI growth still at 7%.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

Source: Press Release

INVH flat after hours