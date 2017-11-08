Roku vaults 26% as first revenue report sails over bar

Roku (ROKU -1.5% ) is soaring after hours, up 26.1% on heavy volume, after its first earnings report as a public company easily surpassed revenue expectations as platform sales more than doubled.

Overall, revenues grew 40% to $124.8M and gross profit was up 92% to $49.9M.

In operations, active accounts were up 48% to 16.7M; streaming hours grew 58% to 3.8B; and average revenue per user was up 37% to $12.68.

Net revenue breakout: Player, $67.25M (up 3.8%); Platform, $57.5M (up 137.1%).

For Q4, it's guiding to total net revenue of $175M-$190M (vs. consensus for $177.1M); a net loss of $8M-$14M; and EBITDA of -$6M to break-even (vs. -$7.4M expected).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

