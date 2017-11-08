Prospect Capital income inline with reduced dividend; shares up 2%

FQ1 net investment income of $63.7M or $0.18 per share vs. $69.7M and $0.19 in Q2. Distributions of $0.23 in Q3 vs. $0.25 in Q2. New quarterly run rate has been set at $0.18.

Net asset value per share of $9.12 slips $0.20 during quarter. Today's close was $5.88.

Total originations during quarter of $222M, repayments of $311M.

Total investments at fair value of $5.7B over 120 companies.

Earnings call tomorrow at 11 ET

